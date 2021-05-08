Boys Lacrosse The Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 05.05.21

We have a boys lacrosse matchup as The Valley takes on Neuqua Valley. The Valley coming into tonight’s game with a perfect 2-0 record while the Wildcats sit with a 2-2 record.

1st Quarter

Opening up the scoring in the early going is The Valley’s Jake Meyer who skips a hard shot past Wildcat goalie Aayush Bharadwaj.

Neuqua looking to tie up the game as Dan Curtis drives hard to the net and fights his way into a scoring position and puts the ball past Valley goalie Caiden Atwater.

2nd Quarter

Game tied at 2 now, Tylor Sondker brings the ball from behind the net for the Valley, spins away from his defender getting off the shot and scoring. Valley up 3-2.

We have a close game here in the first half. Wildcat senior Mark Trelo rips off a strong shot tying this game up at 3-3.

Finishing off the first half with some nice passing is The Valley. The ball finds Jack Minglin who shots the shot off the bounce into the back of the net. 4-3 in favor of The Valley going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Starting off the second half strong is Neuqua Valley. Cary George picks the ball up right in front of the net, shoots and scores. Neuqua now up 6-4 early on in the second half.

The Valley looking to bounce back as Jake Meyer shoots a long range shot that bounces into the back of the net. The Valley now trailing by only one, 6-5.

Starting the counter attack the other way is NV’s Freddie Willman who goes back post to a wide open Andrew Arimborgo who swings his shot into the top of net. Neuqua starting to roll up 8-5.

Kyle McVittie leads another Wildcat counter attack and finds Liam Gramza down low. He goes short side for the goal, extending Neuqua’s lead to 10-5. Four goals in the game for Gramza.

4th Quarter

All Neuqua now as Mark Trelo gets inside position on the defense and shoots the left handed shot into the net. Wildcats push the lead to seven goals.

Finishing off the game for the Wildcats is Joshua Kubicki who’s shot hits the post and barely rolls in. Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse turns a halftime deficit into an 18-8 victory over The Valley.