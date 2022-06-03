Boys Lacrosse Super Sectionals Wheaton Academy vs. Benet Academy 05.31.22

At Hinsdale Central, we have a boys lacrosse Super Sectional matchup that features a red-hot Benet Academy squad and the Wheaton Academy Warriors. Earlier in the season, Wheaton Academy escaped with a 14-13 victory over the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Quarter

Just two minutes in the game, Zeke Merchant approaches from behind the net and finds AJ Serna open for the first goal of the game. 1-0 Warriors with 9:30 in the 1st.

A few minutes later, Wheaton moves the ball around the perimeter before Aiden Weisenborn unloads a shot that gets by the Redwings defenders for another score. The Warriors go up 3-0 with 5:30 to go in the opening quarter.

2nd Quarter

After another Warriors goal, the Redwings look to respond. Here Briac Griffin gets an opportunity close to the goal, but Johnny Carrington is there to preserve the Warriors 4-0 lead. midway through the second.

Minutes later, Wheaton works the ball around to Davis Schneider and he takes a hit and finds the back of the net in the process. The Warriors now have a 6-0 lead with 4:00 to go in the half.

Just a minute later, Wheaton again puts on a pretty display of passing that leads to an open opportunity for Jake Wells and he converts. That gives them 7, and they would tack on another to go into the halftime break with an 8-0 lead.

3rd Quarter

The Wheaton momentum carries over to the second half. Again, some quick passing leads to another shot for Davis Schneider and he puts it in, giving him a hat trick. Warriors up 9-0 with 11:00 in the 3rd.

After finally breaking into the scoring column, Erik Lorenzl tries to make it two in a row, he dives in front of the crease and finds the back of the net. Benet now down 10-2 with still enough time to have some hope.

With a minute left in the quarter, Cam Randolph takes a pass near the net and quickly fires one past the goalkeeper for another score. It’s now 10-3 after three straight Redwing goals.

4th Quarter

But the Warriors remain composed, this is Liam White taking the pass from Evan Tonis and adding another tally for Wheaton. This one makes it 11-3 and that’s how this one ends. Wheaton Academy boys lacrosse moves on to the State Semifinals to face Loyola. One of the best seasons in Benet Academy history comes to a close.

For more prep sports highlights and post season coverage, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!