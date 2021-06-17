Boys Lacrosse Super-Sectional Neuqua Valley vs. York 06.15.21

We are down to the final 8 boys lacrosse teams as Neuqua Valley takes on York in the Lockport Super-Sectional. Neuqua coming off a 13-5 win over Lincoln-Way while York took down Glenbard West 11-4.

1st Quarter

Opening up the scoring early on in this contest is York’s Lance McCann who gets the Dukes off to an early start.

Coming down the other way and responding with a goal of his own is Neuqua’s Reece Baron, tying the game at 1-1.

Score now 2-2 as Neuqua’s Adam Arimborgo’s shot is saved. Picking up the rebound is Dan Curtis giving the Wildcats a 3-2 lead.

We have a back and forth opening quarter here as York’s Ryder Maston goes top shelf tying the game at 3 going into the 2nd.

2nd Quarter

Starting off the 2nd quarter strong is Neuqua and Andrew Arimborgo who fires in a shot from long range. 4-3 NV.

Wildcats looking to string some goals together as Andrew’s brother Adam gets himself on the score sheet. 5-3 Neuqua now.

York’s turn to go on the offensive as Drew Kircher is wide open in front of the net. He bounces a shot that beats Neuqua goalie Charlie Stemen. Score now tied at 5.

York looking to go into halftime with a lead as the Dukes string together some nice passes and a shot that ends up in the back of the net from Kircher. 6-5 York going into the break.

3rd Quarter

Into the 3rd quarter now as Lance McCann extends the Dukes lead to 8-5 with a long range shot.

Neuqua finally getting back on the scoreboard as Cary George has a wide open net to shoot at in the final seconds of the 3rd quarter. Wildcats trail 8-6 going into the 4th.

4th Quarter

Dukes stay hot here in the 4th quarter as some nice passing ends up with Drew Kircher finding the back of the net. 10-6 York.

Finishing off the game for the Dukes is Kircher once again who swings in his 5th goal of the game. York boys lacrosse holds the Cats to one second half goal in the 11-6 win over Neuqua Valley. The Dukes move on to play Lake Forest in the State Semi-Finals.