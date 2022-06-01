Boys Lacrosse Super Sectional Neuqua Valley vs Marist 05.31.22

The Wildcats from Neuqua Valley have won five straight and are looking to make it back to the State Semi’s for the first time since 2019. The Marist Redhawks stand in their way, and the Chicago based team is trying to build off a four-game win streak themselves. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Two minutes into the super-sectional, Reese Baron works his way to the front of the net where he finds Liam Gramza who slots in the first goal of the game.

Just a couple minutes later, it’s once again Reese Baron who makes the play in front of the net. This time he sits just behind the Redhawk defense and rattles one in past the goalie. 2-0 Wildcats.

It’s raining goals early on for Neuqua, as the third different wildcat scores the third goal of the game. It comes quickly off the stick of Cary George!

With five minutes left in the first quarter, Neuqua is trying to build off their four goal lead. Senior Andrew Arimborgo fights his way towards the middle of the field and snipes one past the Marist goalie. Neuqua leads 5-0 just 7 minutes into the game!

Marist now looking to get back into the game before it’s too late. They get a great shot from about 15 yards out to connect on their first goal of the night. Neuqua still leads 5-1.

Under a minute later, Marist grabs a quick goal from around the same area, they are slowing building momentum.

The Wildcat offense once again works the ball around beautifully, this time with a little bit of luck on a missed shot as Reese Baron grabs the ball and passes one to Jonah Frank for the goal. 6-2 Wildcats.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, another far out shot is sent in by a Redhawk and they get their third goal in the last four minutes to trail by 3 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Now we head four minutes into the 2nd quarter, Wildcats holding on to just a one goal lead. Marist gets the offense cooking and scores! All of a sudden, Marist ties the game on a 6-1 run!

Two minutes remaining in the first half, Liam Gramza gets the pass from the right side of the net and works his magic. This brought the score to 8-6 in favor of Neuqua but they go into the locker room up 8 to 7.

Third Quarter

About five minutes into the second half, Senior Josh Kubicki gives a solo effort for the wildcats and it pays off. He sends in the goal to grab the first score of the third quarter. 9-7 Neuqua.

After a goal from Neuqua minutes before, defensemen Kyle McVittie goes coast to coast while cutting between a few Redhawk defenders and scores the goal! This gives neuqua a four goal lead with five minutes left in the third.

The Redhawks are not done yet. After crawling back from 5-0 down, they are trying to keep their season alive and they get a nice goal which catches the goalie off-guard.

About a minute later, Marist is pushing again, this time it comes from a nice silky move between two Wildcat defenders and just like that they trail; 11-9 with 3 minutes left in the third.

Fourth Quarter

Wildcats now up 12 to 10 with five minute left in the game, Marist gets a solo-effort from behind the goal to bring the game within one! The pressue is on Neuqua, as they look to hold off and advance to the State Semi-finals.

With just under 3 minutes left in the game and potentially the season for Neuqua… They get a clutch defensive play from Adam Arimborgo who jabs the ball loose. Theres a scrum in mid-field where Graham Honer comes up with a big hit but the whistle blew before.

Neuqua goes on to hold-off the charging Redhawks and once again advance to the State-semi finals! They will be playing Lake Forest at Hinsdale Central on Thursday with face-off set for five PM. This is the third time since 2017 that the Wildcats have made it to the Final Four. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.