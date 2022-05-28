Boys Lacrosse Sectional Semifinal Hinsdale Central vs. Benet Academy 05.25.22

Benet Academy boys lacrosse takes on Hinsdale Central in the sectional semifinal where the Redwings get a last second win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The number one seed Benet Academy Redwings take on the Hinsdale Central Red Devils in a sectional semifinal showdown.

First Quarter

Early on, the Redwings face a 3-2 deficit, but Erik Lorenzl finds some space in front of the crease and bounces it in to tie the game up.

Moments later, Mark Joy passes to Finn Little and he sends a low shot past the feet of the goalkeeper for the score.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, Little races up the field, and he connects with Joy near the net who puts it in. Red Devils go up 5-3.

Now with 6:50 left in the second, Jackson Kearney approaches from behind the net, spins and tosses it in for the score. Hinsdale Central now up four.

Redwings looking to respond, this is Michael Frieri spinning by a defender and firing a low shot by everybody for the score. Benet Academy boys lacrosse narrows the gap to 7-5.

Third Quarter

Moving on to the second half, Finn Little finds a gap in the defense and nets another goal. This one makes it a 10-5 game with 8:50 left in the third quarter.

Now with 3 minutes to go in the quarter, Tommy Barthenhagen shields off his defender and fires a shot past the keeper. The Redwings are sticking around.

Fourth Quarter

After a couple of Benet scores, they’re only down one, but this pass and goal from Cam Randolph to Erik Lorenzl knots the game up at 11. 11 minutes to go in the fourth.

However, the Red Devils respond with a quick goal and another from Mark Joy to put them up two.

Randolph scored a goal to make it a 13-12 game and then adds a second one with this missile, tying the game up yet again.

Not long after that, Evan Stonis receives a pass in front of the net, turns and fires a low shot into the net giving Benet their first lead of the game.

With under two minutes left in the game, Sami Baridi races towards the net and bounces a shot past the keeper, knotting the game up again at 14.

Only nine seconds to go in the game, the Redwings give the ball to their captain Cam Randolph. He sprints inside, takes a hit, dives and nets the go-ahead goal with just two left on the clock. Benet Academy is moving on to the sectional final on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!