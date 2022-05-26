Boys Lacrosse Sectional Semifinal Batavia vs. Naperville North 05.25.22

Naperville North boys lacrosse meets up with Batavia in the sectional semifinal where the Huskies secure the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After taking care of business against Montini in the sectional quarterfinal, the Naperville North Huskies meet up with the Batavia Bulldogs, with the winner moving on to the sectional final. The Huskies enter the matchup winning four of their last five games.

First Quarter

After an early goal from Gavin Merriman, Jack Houck receives a pass from behind the net and charges to the front. He gathers his feet and makes a jumping throw that hits inside the top of the net. Naperville North boys lacrosse leads 2-0.

Just a couple minutes later, North’s goalie is out of the net. Kaden Fetterolf dishes one to Colin Harvey and is able to sneak behind the defense to bring the Bulldogs within one.

About a minute later, still in the first quarter, the Huskies once again create some offense from behind the net. This time it comes from senior captain Ryan Gilligan who ducks behind the defender and sends one in past the jumping goalie.

The goals kept flying in during the first quarter as Batavia responds back from the stick of freshman Aiden Tutt. North still leads 3-2.

The Huskies bringing the ball back in with six minutes left in the first quarter. Sophomore star Mattix Groves spins past one defender and leaves the goalie out to dry in the pouring rain. Their lead is back to two.

An opportunity arises for North in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. Batavia’s Padruig Roberts shows off his quick reflexes to take away the scoring chance.

With 3 minutes left in the first, Groves rips one through a couple of defenders and goes top cheddar to get his second goal of the game. North holding on to a two-goal lead.

Second Quarter

We now head to the second quarter as Batavia’s Myles Prodoehl shows off some nasty footwork behind the Huskie goal. He dishes one to the middle of the field where Kane Hervey is able to get one by the goalie to bring it within one.

North now looking to build upon that lead, but once again Bulldogs goalie Padruig Roberts comes up big. He makes not one, but two saves to keep the ball out of the net inside the final minute of the first half. Huskies lead by three into the break.

Third Quarter

Moments into the third quarter, Aiden Tutt strips the ball away and goes coast to coast. He cruises by the defense and puts one into the empty net. North is still up by two goals, though.

With about seven and a half minutes left, Tutt does it once again as he shows off his speed behind the net. He brings the deficit to just one for the Bulldogs.

Minutes later, Ryan Gilligan says anything you can do, I can do better. His goal brings the North lead back to two.

Fourth Quarter

Now into the fourth quarter, the Bulldog offense spreads the ball around the field until it eventually finds Myles Prodoehl. He is able to wind up a shot and beat the goalie near post to trim the lead to just one with 11 minutes left in the game.

About a minute later, the visitors are searching for the game-tying goal. Just like Prodoehl, Brady Corken sends a shot near post and to the top right corner. We now have a tie game at 8-8.

Both teams are fighting for their season and if you’re a Husky fan, you should know who the ball is going to. Mattix Groves gathers the pass and quickly shoots one just out of reach from the Bulldog goalie. It’s his fourth of the game and gives North a 9-8 lead.

The Bulldogs are now in desperation mode as they bring the ball up from the corner. They get a chance, but Husky goalie Sean Delaney stands tall and comes up with a clutch save. North goes on to win it 9-8 and will face Benet Academy in the sectional final on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!