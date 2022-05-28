Boys Lacrosse Sectional Semifinal Andrew vs. Neuqua Valley 05.25.22

It’s a windy day for some boys lacrosse as Neuqua Valley and the host, Andrew, meet up in the sectional semifinals. Winner of this game plays Lockport for the sectional title on Friday.

First Quarter

Three minutes in and Andrew’s Joseph Latorre carries the ball in and snaps in the opening goal.

Responding instantly is the Arimborgo brothers as Adam passes off to Andrew who swings in the tying goal above the net of the keeper.

Winning the next faceoff is Luke DeVito who fights his way past the Neuqua defense and his shot finds the back of the net to give the Thunderbolts the lead.

Second Quarter

Second quarter now and the game is tied at three. Cary George passes off to Adam Arimborgo who makes his way in between four defenders, he shoots and scores.

About a minute later, Danny Ellsworth plays a pass to a wide-open Nicolas McKibben for the easy finish tying the game up at four.

Back and forth we go in the second quarter as Liam Gramza gets the ball out in front and his swing shot bounces past the goalie. Wildcats regain the lead.

Time winding down in the first half and Neuqua is looking to extend the lead and Jonah Frank does just that. Wildcats up 6-4 going into the break.

Third Quarter

Neuqua opening up the 3rd quarter the same way they ended the second as Reese Baron finds Cary George in front of the net. The sophomore with a quick release finds twine.

Wildcats starting to pull away in this one. Kyle McVitties passes off to Andrew Arimborgo and the senior does the rest scoring his fifth goal of the game. NV up 10-4.

T-Bolts trying to stay alive in the game and Jacob Corluka shows off his skills beating two wildcat defenders and somehow scoring.

Momentum shifting in favor of Andrew towards the end of the third as Corluka scores his second in quick succession. Just a four goal game.

30 seconds to go in the third and Kyle McVittie wants to join in on the scoring fun and he does just that scoring a long-range goal giving Neuqua the 11-6 lead going into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Early on in the fourth Andrew’s Jaxon Niemeyer carries the ball out in front from behind and he scores on the wrap around attempt. Not over yet.

The Wildcats respond right away as Reese Baron finds Cary George at the back post for the easy one time finish. George finishes the game with four goals.

Two minutes to play and Andrew Arimborgo shows off his hockey skills allowing him to steal the ball and swing his sixth goal of the game into the back of the net. Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse takes down Andrew by a score of 16-7 and the Wildcats advance to the sectional final.

