Boys Lacrosse Sectional First Round Naperville Central vs. The Valley 05.19.22

The Valley boys lacrosse faces Naperville Central in the sectional first round where the Co-Op takes the victory to move onto the next round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s the boys lacrosse sectional first round as the fifth-seeded Valley takes on the 12th-seeded Naperville Central Redhawks at Waubonsie Valley High School.

Second Quarter

We skip ahead to late in the second quarter where the Valley leads 2-1. Jake Meyer does a nice job scooping up the loose ball to find Montevallo commit Tyler Sondker for the goal to make it 3-1.

Less than a minute later, it’s Sondker passing to Paul Knox who fakes and then fires a shot as he’s falling away that bounces in. The Co-Op leads 5-1 at the half.

Third Quarter

Central looks to cut into the lead. Dean Scott with the beautiful spin move to get a look at the net, but goalie Ethan Delby gets a stick on it and collects the ball for the save.

The Valley really got their offense going in this quarter after a bit of a slow start. Some great passing before Jake Meyer whips the ball to the back of the net. They’re up 7-1.

Max Paukstis tries to weave his way through the Redhawk defense. His shot is off, but the ball bounces right to Caiden Atwater who goes top shelf for another score.

The Valley offense continues to have success in the third as it’s Jake Meyer to Tyler Sondker for the goal. They take an 11-2 advantage into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Mo Totten is able to get past Ethan Hutsko and he drops it to the net. Although, the Valley goes on to win this first round matchup 14-5. They move on to the next round where they will face Hinsdale Central next week.

