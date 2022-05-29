Boys Lacrosse Sectional Final Lockport vs. Neuqua Valley 05.27.22

The Wildcats of Neuqua Valley are looking to make history and advance to their fifth straight super-sectional, but Lockport Township stands in their way. Neuqua comes into the sectional final matchup winners of four straight, scoring 64 goals during that stretch, while Lockport boys lacrosse enters with an 8-1 record over nine games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

1st Quarter

After some pesky defense from the Porters, Neuqua is able to break the scoreless tie with a pass from Reese Baron that finds Andrew Arimborgo. He enters the frame and finds the back of the net with just under 7 minutes left in the first.

Just moments later, Porter midfielder Jack Mildice slices between the Wildcat defense and beats the goalie to tie the game at one.

A couple of minutes have gone by, where the Wildcats turn some defense to offense. Jonah Frank takes a big hit one for the team and draws a penalty, but Cary George is there with the follow up and puts the Wildcats up one with 4 minutes to go in the first.

Lockport on the counter-attack, where Ben Sochacki bends his way behind the defense. Wildcat goalie Charlie Stemen stands tall in net and, well actually he gets low and makes a beautiful save to keep the Cat’s up one.

With just over a minute left in the first frame, Reese Baron finds some room off a pass from Willy Bejar and goes five-hole. Neuqua leads 3-1.

The Wildcats trying to keep the two goal lead at the end of the first. Charlie Stemen once again makes a big save to keep them up two.

2nd Quarter

Now in the second quarter, the Neuqua offense is feeling it with a couple of passes through the middle. But it’s all Adam Arimborgo who gets creative with the moves and puts the team up 4-1.

8 minutes left in the first half, the Porters know they have to get something back before the game gets out of reach, Owen Dials gets the goal to bring the score to 5-3.

Under a minute later, Reese Baron shows off his explosive speed and quickly puts the ball into the top right corner to take one back. The Cats lead by three.

3rd Quarter

Now into the third quarter, it’s Andrew Arimborgo splitting between a couple of Porter defenders to get another goal on the night. He gives Neuqua a 7-3 lead.

Neuqua working behind the net, a quick pass from Reese Baron finds a cutting Cary George to extend the lead to four. Baron would go on to have four assists in the game.

We now skip up the final minute of the third, with a pass from defensemen Trevor Torres. Jonah Frank slots it in to keep the momentum going.

The Wildcats would give up just one goal in the final two quarters and win the sectional title 12-4 over Lockport lacrosse. With that, the Neuqua offense has outscored their opponents 76-26 during their five game winning streak. The team now stands as one of just eight teams left in the state. The Wildcats will play Marist on Tuesday at 7 pm.

