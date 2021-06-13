Boys Lacrosse Sectional Final Lincoln-Way vs. Neuqua Valley 06.11.21

We’ve got another sectional final on our hands as the Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse team hosts the Lincoln-Way Lacrosse Club. During the regular season the Wildcats won this matchup 13-9.

1st Quarter

Opening up the scoring early on is Quinn Cosgrove from Lincoln-Way, gets a bounce pass from Aidan Roessler giving the his team a 1-0 lead.

Coming right back to tie things up at 1 is Neuqua attacker Reese Baron who finds the back of the net with the wrap around shot.

A couple of goals later and Neuqua’s Dan Curtis follows his teammate’s footsteps and he goes for the wrap around and finds the top corner. Wildcats up 4-1 at the end of the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Into the second quarter now as NV’s Reese Baron finds a wide open Adam Arimborgo. Neuqua in control up 6-1.

Neuqua still on the attack as Liam Gramza picks up the ground ball and fires in a goal of his own. Wildcats starting to pull away in this one.

Lets finish the 1st half in some style. Wildcat Andrew Arimborgo goes for a nifty back hander giving the blue and gold an 8-1 lead going into the break. An 8-0 run to end the half.

3rd Quarter

Coming out of the intermission and scoring first is Lincoln Way’s Quinn Cosgrove with a backhand of his own. A much needed tally.

Responding right away with a goal is NV’s Andrew Arimborgo, who swings his shot into the back of the net. Neuqua up 9-2.

Looking to get the Lincoln-Way back on the board is Nathan LaCognata who drives in hard by himself before finding the back of the net.

Remember the wrap around goals from earlier, yeah well Dan Curtis from Neuqua goes back to that well and scores his 5th goal of the game.

4th Quarter

Neuqua Valley not slowing down as Reece Baron swings himself back onto the scoreboard, giving the Wildcats a 12-5 lead.

Finishing off the game for Neuqua is Andrew Arimborgo who drives towards the net and fires in a goal. That caps the 13-5 win for the Wildcats and the second straight sectional championship for Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse. They move on to play York in the Supersectional.