Boys Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. The Valley 04.20.22

It’s a cold, windy, and rainy night, but we got a boys lacrosse game to play. The Valley Co-Op takes on the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse.

First Quarter

A few minutes into this one, Neuqua kicks off the scoring as Bodie Perry finds the corner of the net. The Wildcats take a 1-0 lead.

The Valley would respond. Max Paukstis makes a move in front of the net and scores. We’re tied early on.

Second Quarter

Second quarter and the Wildcats come right back. Cary George takes a great pass and puts it in. They’re back up by one.

The Valley is on the attack. Paukstis finds himself in front of the net again and bounces this one in to tie it back up.

Third Quarter

We go to the third where it’s a downpour and Neuqua is on a power play. Check out this passing by the Cats as George ends up with it again and scores the easy goal.

Still in the third and the Wildcats look to pull away. Andrew Arimborgo rips this shot from almost 20 yards out and hits the top corner. What a play and they lead 6-2.

Fourth Quarter

Fourth quarter and Neuqua is still scorching hot. Their passing on offense was on display all night long. Reese Baron finds the net and the Cats go up 7-2. They would win by 10, 12-2 is your final.

