Boys Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 05.04.22

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse face off against Naperville North in a DVC showdown where the Wildcats escape with an overtime victory.

Coming in hot with a 5-game winning streak, the Naperville North Huskies welcome the Neuqua Valley Wildcats for a DVC showdown on North’s home turf. The last time these two squads met, Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse won big with a 21-8 victory.

First Quarter

The Huskies get going quickly, that’s Gavin Merriman finding Ryan Gilligan near the net and he flings it over his shoulder for the score. North jumps out to a 4-0 lead less than 3 minutes into the action.

Near the end of the quarter, Neuqua finally gets on the board with this strike from Jonah Frank. Cary George would add another point later to make it 4-2 after one.

Second Quarter

In the second, North’s Jack Houck surveys his options then fires from distance into the back of the net. Huskies extend their lead to 5-2.

Midway through the second quarter, Reese Baron threads the needle with a pass to Cary George and he finishes the job to cut the lead to 5-4.

Minutes later, this is Baron racing down the field and finding Cary George in front of the net again. He sneaks one by the goalkeeper to give the Wildcats a 6-5 lead after facing a 4-0 deficit.

Third Quarter

With momentum on their side, Neuqua’s Josh Kubicki passes to Adam Arimborgo; he loses his footing but springs up quickly and flings one over the shoulder of the keeper. Wildacts extend their lead to 8-5 in the second half.

Later in the quarter, Kubicki sends a low shot through the legs of the goalkeeper to give Neuqua a commanding 10-5 lead over the Huskies.

Fourth Quarter

With one quarter to play, the Huskies have possession, Ryan Gilligan connects with Jayson Shumate and he scores. North now trails 10-7 with 11:23 to go.

Two minutes later, Jack Houck finds a wide-open Mattix Groves in space and he sends a rocket into the net. The Huskies are now within one goal of the Wildcats.

5 minutes to go, Jack Houck gets his defender on his back as he sprints to the middle and his shot is good, tying the game up late.

Just 10 seconds later, Mattix Groves finds Shumate again near the net and his score gives Naperville North their first lead since midway through the second quarter. Five minutes left in the game.

Neuqua back on offense, Andrew Arimborgo passes to Cary George who knots the game up again with four minutes to go. George would finish with seven goals in the game.

With a minute left in regulation, Andrew Arimborgo tries to go low, but Sean Delaney stuffs it. After North falters on their ensuing possession, this game would head to overtime.

Two minutes into extra play, Houck passes to Gavin Merriman near the goal, but Charlie Stemen and company are there to protect their net and are awarded with possession after the scrum.

Under a minute to go in OT, Adam Arimborgo penetrates from the middle, connects with Andrew and he finishes the game with a sweet behind-the -back score to cap off a wild game. Neuqua squashes their losing streak and escapes with a narrow 13-12 victory.

