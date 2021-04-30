Boys Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville North 04.28.21

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse hits the road and travels to face the undefeated Huskies in the Dawg pound for an early season match up at North. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Boy’s lacrosse is back and we got ourselves a DVC opener. Naperville North comes in at 2-0 looking for that third win, taking on Neuqua Valley who is still looking for win number 1 on the season.

Wildcats already up 1-0 and Dan Curtis makes it 2-0 with this goal. He flings it into the back of the net. That starts of a big night for the Wildcat.

After a Huskie goal, here is Curtis again… and again he scores after some nifty moves. 3-1 Neuqua.

Next time down for North and here is Jacob Lubrant on the attack. Just a small flick of the wrist and the goal is good. Neuqua is still up 3-2.

Time for Neuqua to respond with Andrew Arimborgo. Number 44 comes running in and with a big swing his goal attempt is perfectly placed. Cats up 4-2.

2nd quarter and here is Arimborgo again coming into your picture and yeah he isn’t missing that goal either. 6-2 Neuqua… a lead they take into the half.

Moving to the 2nd half and here comes the rain. Mother nature is on no ones side.

Wildcats up 8-2 but the Huskies still have some fight. Ryan Gilligan passes to Jacob Lubrant and zips that ball through the defense for the score. Cats still with a nice lead up 8-3.

Blink and you may miss it…. It’s Lubrant again who scores another goal for the Blue and Orange, suddenly cutting the NV lead to 8-5.

However the Cats and Curtis have a response. Yes that response is a goal, are you surprised? Neither am I. 9-5 Cats after the turn around shot.

Let the shoot out begin as Huskie Nick Hansen darts upfield and quickly puts that ball into the back of the net. Huskies are not going away easily, now down 9-7.

The Huskies are no match for Curtis’s big game. The senior with 7 goals as this one gives the Wildcat an 11-7 lead.

Can North stay alive? Lubrant passes to Mattix Groves and he makes that goal look easy. 11-8 Wildcats under 10 left in the 4th quarter.

Huskies dominate in the second half as this goal by Henery Wertz caps off a 10-5 run for the Dawgs. Now the Neuqua lead is down to 1 11-10.

However in the end the Cats successfully run out the clock and take the DVC opener 11-10.

