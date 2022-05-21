Boys Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.18.22

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse takes on Naperville Central on senior night where the Wildcats finish the regular season with a perfect DVC record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s senior night at Naperville Central where the Redhawks welcome the Neuqua Valley Wildcats for the final DVC matchup of the season. Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse hopes to maintain their unblemished conference record.

First Quarter

Not even a minute into play, Reese Baron finds a cutting Cary George near the goal and he nets the first goal of the game.

Minutes later, this is Andrew Arimborgo slashing through the middle and firing a shot in traffic that finds the back of the net. Wildcats take a quick 2-0 lead.

Near the end of the first quarter, Baron finds some open space in the middle and he sends one right through the legs of the goalie for the score. Neuqua ends the first quarter up 3-0.

Second Quarter

In the second quarter, it’s more of the same. Baron takes the pass from Freddie Willman and nets his second goal of the game. Wildcats now up 6-0.

Moments later, Liam Gramza streaks down the field and connects with Cary George who tosses it in for another score. Neuqua running away with this one.

Naperville Central begins to show some life. Dean Scott battles with a few Wildcats before he spins and scores for the Redhawks first goal of the game. 12-1 with a minute left in the half.

Just before the half, Andrew Arimborgo puts in the 13th goal of the game. Neuqua goes on to win 15-5 and finishes the regular season with a perfect 6-0 DVC record.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!