Boys Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.12.21

Neuqua Valley boys lacrosse is on a quest for a perfect season in DVC play and takes an unblemished record against Naperville Central.

Neuqua Valley brings some peace signs into their matchup against Naperville Central. Wildcats look to stay perfect in the conference while the Redhawks are still in search of win number one in the DVC.

Wildcats up 2-1 and Dan Curtis runs around and now makes it 3-1 after a nice toss into the back of the net. He goes down but it doesn’t matter after the score.

Cary George come on down it’s your turn for a goal. He throws that ball through the D and his first goal makes it 4-1 Neuqua.

2nd quarter and it’s the same scenario this time Adam Arimborgo runs through the defense and makes the scoring look so easy for the cats. 7-1 Neuqua.

The Cary George show continues all night. Mark Trelo finds him, he scores, and is pumped about that one. George scores 4 goals in the game.

12-1 Neuqua and here is Andrew Arimborgo who is behind everyone and throws in the long goal. 13-1 Neuqua, a lead they take into halftime.

2nd half and Mark Trelo gets in on the fun. Dan Curtis finds him and the Trelo puts it in. 14-1 Neuqua.

Wildcats show no mercy on the night. After a few passes Liam Gramza takes a shot and what do you know it goes in. With a second half running clock Neuqua is in command up 15-1.

4th quarter and the Hawks do find success with Cole Katsis but this one was all Neuqua from the start. Wildcats win big 20-2.

