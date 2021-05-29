Boys Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Benet Academy 05.26.21

A pair of the more high powered boys lacrosse teams meeting up at Benet Academy with Neuqua Valley visiting the Redwings. Benet was recently named the number two seed in the York sectional while Neuqua Valley is the number one seed in its own sectional.

1st Quarter

Neuqua already with a 1-0 lead in the first quarter, Trevor Torres with a nice give and go between himself and Liam Gramza. Wildcats up 2-0 in the early going.

The blue and gold offense clicking as Andrew Arimborgo gets on the board, whipping the ball sidearm into the net. 3-0 Cats.

After Benet freshman Michael Frieri wins the faceoff, he decides to take the ball in himself and bounces a shot in for a goal. Redwings on the board down 3-1.

2nd Quarter

The second quarter now, Wings back on offense. Christian McCuaig drives to his right and throws a shot across his body and into the net. Benet evens the score at 4-4.

Redwings offense rolling now, Nicolas Lynch to Brendan Wall who somehow gets this shot to go. Benet on top for the first time up 5-4.

A few minutes later, McCuaig looking for room before passing to Brian Michalik for his first goal. A 6-0 run for the red and white as Benet leads 8-4.

Neuqua needs to get its offense going again, Mark Trelo drops a pass to Cary George who gets the goal to end the drought.

Wildcats back on the offensive, Arimborgo drives middle through the defense and scores off the bounce. Neuqua trails 8-6.

Benet needs and answer, Erik Lorenzl over to Michael Frieri who gets this goal to go. Benet takes a three goal lead into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Second half now Adam Arimborgo passes to Mark Trelo who knifes through the defense and gets another goal to go. Neuqua hanging tough down 11-9. Tons of offense in this one if you couldn’t tell already.

Benet back with possession, Christian McCuaig with a pass in the middle for Brendan Wall. He practically rolls that one in. 12-9 BA, five goals in the game for Wall.

After a save from Neuqua goalie Aayush Bharadwaj, Cameron Randolph and Evan Stonis get the steal, knocking Holden Charboneau to the ground. Nicolas Lynch is then able to take advantage for the goal. Benet pushes the lead to 13-11.

4th Quarter

Into the fourth quarter, NV down by two, Dan Curtis comes from behind the net and gets the bouncer to go. Wildcats trail 13-12 with plenty of time to play.

Later in the quarter, Neuqua boys lacrosse still down by one. Reese Baron goes for the tie but Kol Shields makes the save to preserve the lead.

Benet looks to put the game away, Christian McCuaig with a great spin move to split the defense before getting the goal. Redwings extend the lead from there and pick up the 18-13 victory in a high scoring contest.