Boys Lacrosse Neuqua Valley vs. Benet Academy 04.30.22

Benet Academy boys lacrosse takes on Neuqua Valley on a rainy morning where the Redwings get a great win over the Wildcats.

It’s a rainy morning at Benet Academy where we got a good matchup between the Redwings and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in boys lacrosse.

First Quarter

Redwings get off to a nice start. Thomas Tierney unloads a crank shot that goes right by goalie Charlie Steemen to make it 3-0.

Thomas Bartenhagen works his way from behind the net and pulls off a terrific spin move to shake off Andrew Parnell to put in the goal. What a play by him.

Neuqua trying to get themselves going as Cary George goes five hole. They trail 5-3 to end the first quarter.

Second Quarter

To the second, Reese Baron gets around Joseph Busch and flips in the goal. They’re down by two.

Check out this play from Cam Randolph. He slips and falls on the wet field, but gets right back up and keeps running. He even high steps at one point and then bounces the ball into the net. He’s fired up after that terrific sequence.

More from Randolph as it’s Michael Frieri to Erik Lorenzl to Randolph for the underhand goal to make it 9-5 Benet.

Then it’s Lorenzl finding the net as he takes the pass from Evan Stonis, waits for a moment, and quickly fires it top shelf for another goal. They take a 10-5 lead at the half.

Third Quarter

In the third, the Wildcats continue to fight. Cary George passes to Josh Kubicki who cranks this shot to the back of the net.

Neuqua’s on a fast break. Kyle McVittie finds Jonah Frank who finds Reese Baron for the pop shot. It’s 13-8 Redwings after the third.

Fourth Quarter

Despite NV hanging around, Benet is able to seal the deal in the fourth as Michael Frieri comes right out of the faceoff and scores a goal. The Redwings get a great win over a tough opponent in the Wildcats.

