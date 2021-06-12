Boys Lacrosse Naperville North vs. York 06.09.21

Naperville North boys lacrosse has has a strong season, making it to the IHSA sectional semifinals but now has to face a tough York team. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Elmhurst College for the Boys Lacrosse sectional semi-finals where the York Duke’s host the Huskies of Naperville North – the winner of this one advances to play Glenbard West

Early on in the 1st quarter, York is able to get their offense s…. Will Siegenthaler darts towards the net and is able to bounce in a low shot to give the Dukes an early 1-0 lead

Still in the first quarter and York’s offense is still rolling…Ryder Maston makes himself available in front of the net and tosses in the goal after a great pass. York’s lead is 3-0 after 1.

2nd quarter now and more of the same from York –Maston decides to take this one himself as he spins his way to a goal…York up 5-0

The Huskies in dire need of a goal turn to their captain Jacob Lubrant. He makes a great move and finds the corner of the net for a big goal to get the huskies on the board

2nd quarter still – Huskies trailing 6-1 but Collin Kaiser is able to deliver a goal as he bounces one in, Huskies trail 6-2

2nd half now and York is right back at it… Charlie Toreja finds some room in front of the net and delivers another goal for the Dukes…they lead 8-3

North in need of some offense and they turn to freshman Mattix Groves who tosses one in from up close – Huskies hanging in there, down 8-4

York however, responds immediately. Drew Kircher cuts across the net and scores – York now leads 10-4 as they start to pull away

4th quarter now, Huskies down 13-4 now and they’re looking to end this one on a positive note – Jacon Lubrant is able to score one here late – 13-5 now

Moments later the Huskies are able to tack on another goal – Gavin Merriman takes the pass from Collin Kaiser and scores – Huskies get a couple of late tallies, but its not enough…they fall to the Dukes 16-6

