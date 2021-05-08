Boys Lacrosse Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 05.05.21

Naperville North boys lacrosse makes the short trip over to Naperville Central to take on the Redhawks in a battle as the Huskies aim for the cup. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville Central High School where the Redhawks play host to their crosstown rival Huskies of Naperville North

Early first period here and the huskies are hot out of the gates…Gavin Merriman takes this one himself and puts the Huskies up 2-0!

The Redhawks would respond….Alec Sall comes from behind the net and tosses in a big goal to put the Redhawks on the board 2-1 Huskies

Here come the Huskies though, as Gavin Merriman fins Freshman Mattix Groves for the goal and the Huskies are up 5-1 in the 1st period

2nd period now and the Huskies are still bringing it on offense…on this possession however…Redhawk Goalie Tyler Swanson was the story…as he makes 3 great saves on 1 possesssion

2nd period still and the Huskies just keep bringing it…Colin Kaiser takes a long shot and delivers…Huskies now lead 8-1! Scorching hot going into the half

The 2nd half would be more of the same….Mattx Groves with an awesome play here as the Redhawks try to move the ball down the field but Groves grabs the errant pass and scores! The Huskies were just too much in this one, they go on to beat their rival Naperville Central 17-2

For more prep sports content, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!