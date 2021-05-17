Boys Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. The Valley 05.14.21

We’ve got Friday night boys lacrosse as the Redhawks of Naperville Central travel to Waubonsie to take on The Valley. Central is coming into this game with a 1-5 record while The Valley hopes to hit the .500 mark with a win.

1st Quarter

Starting off the scoring in this game is Valley captain Tylor Sondker who swings his shot down low beating the Redhawk keeper.

Sticking with the Valley early on, some good passing eventually finds Jack Minglin behind the net who doubles the Valley’s early lead.

As the 1st quarter winds down, Central freshman Elias Bourgeois is wide open in front of the net to cut the Valley’s lead in half going into the 2nd quarter.

2nd Quarter

Into the 2nd quarter now as Valley midfielder Chris Wagener gets the ball in behind the net and he carries it out in front and check out this backhanded shot thru the wickets.

The Valley now up 6-1 and looking to extend that lead as Max Paukstis fights his way into a scoring position and he makes no mistake with the shot. 7-1 Valley.

Finishing off the 2nd quarter is once again the Valley, the pass to the front of the net finds Jack Minglin who shoots and scores. The Valley ends the 1st half on a six goal run and holds an 8-1 lead.

3rd Quarter

Picking up right where they left off is The Valley offense. Struggling to stay on his feet is Chris Wagener but that won’t stop him from extending the lead. 9-1 now.

Central finally getting something going on the counter attack as Cole Katsis swings his shot to the bottom corner. Redhawks still needs more offense to make it a game.

Not so fast says The Valley as they respond instantly with a goal of their own. This time it’s Paul Knox with the wraparound attempt that finds its way into the back of the net.

4th Quarter

Into the 4th quarter now as the ball finds a wide open Jack Minglin who bounces the shot into the net scoring his 4th goal of the night. Valley up 13-2.

Valley on a roll in this game and check out this spin move by Anthony Kerr who fires into the back of the net.

Central finally showing some life in the late stages as Alec Sall drives hard to the net getting Central back on the scoreboard.

Finishing off the game for The Valley is Jayden Rajpurkar who finds himself eye to eye with Central’s goalie and he does not miss from there. The Valley with an impressive offensive display in the 16-5 victory over Naperville Central boys lacrosse.