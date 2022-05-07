Boys Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. The Valley 05.04.22

The Valley boys lacrosse team plays host to Naperville Central on senior day where the Co-Op get the win over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Waubonsie Valley High School where it’s senior day for The Valley Co-Op. They play host to the Redhawks of Naperville Central.

First Quarter

First quarter action and The Valley boys lacrosse team hits the ground running. Some great passing leads to a nice open look for Tylor Sodker who puts in the goal and the Valley leads 1-0.

The Valley is on the attack again. Check out Max Paukstis as he weaves through the defense and scores getting them off to a nice start at 2-0.

Second Quarter

2nd quarter and the Co-Op is firmly in control of this game early. They set up a nice play and Jacob Meyer knives towards the net and scores. Heck of a shot on his senior night and they’re up by three.

Naperville Central had a handful of opportunities. Shawn Wilson’s shot goes right off the crossbar. They’re unable to get on the board.

Just before the half, Central finally gets on the scoreboard. Elias Bourgeois makes a nice move and rips one towards the net and it just barely trickles in. The Redhawks get a much needed goal and trail 5-1.

Third Quarter

Beginning of the 3rd quarter and the Redhawks are starting to make some plays on offense. They’re able to attack and score, but still trail 6-2 as they are trying to stay in this one.

Fourth Quarter

4th quarter and The Valley look to put this one away. Senior Vince Wronski takes a shot at the net and scores. A great shot like that deserves a better celebration as he gets mobbed by his teammates. The Valley go on to win 8-3.

