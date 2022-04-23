Boys Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 04.20.22

Naperville North boys lacrosse hosts Naperville Central for the Crosstown Cup where the Huskies hold onto it for another year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Another windy and rainy Wednesday night for boys lacrosse, this time the Crosstown Cup is on the line as Naperville North hosts Naperville Central. Throw the records out the window when these rivals match up, although both teams are looking for their first DVC win.

1st Quarter

Huskies up 1-0 midway through the first quarter when Naperville Central captain Mo Totten unleashes a shot from midfield that finds the net. Impressive accuracy from the senior to tie the game.

Later in the quarter, Ryan Gilligan with a nice pass to Jack Houck who tallies his first goal. North retakes the lead 2-1.

2nd Quarter

Now into the second quarter, Gilligan and Houck try to team up again, but Redhawk goalie Alex Bird makes the stop.

Gilligan being a good first mate for the Huskies as he delivers another assist, this time to senior Gavin Merriman for his second goal. 4-1 Naperville North.

A few minutes later, Gilligan with another pass to Justin Bilenko who bounces a goal home, his first of the night. Huskies take a 6-1 lead.

Near the end of the half, Jack Wachtel feeds the ball ahead to Harrison Muller who sprints toward the net and gets the goal to go. Naperville North with an 8-1 lead at the break.

3rd Quarter

Into the second half, Naperville Central looking to get back in the game. Dean Scott passes to Mo Totten who works through the North defense. A fantastic play from the captain who fights through several swipes at the stick to score his second goal. Redhawks down by six.

But the Huskie offense has a quick response. Lucas Marschitz finds Gavin Merriman for another goal that bounces home. 10-2 Huskies at this point.

Redhawks hoping for a quick goal of their own. Ryan Henley with a long distance toss, but goalie Sean Delaney makes the snag. The sophomore then finds Jayson Shumate who heads up field and feeds Mattix Groves for his third goal of the night. Huskies rolling.

Near the end of the quarter, Harrison Muller tosses a pass to Mello Brown who finds the net. Naperville North holds on to the Crosstown Cup for another year following a rain-soaked 17-3 victory. However, they will likely need to replace the little lacrosse guy on top of the trophy after he gets knocked off during the celebration.

