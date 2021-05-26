Boys Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. Benet Academy 05.22.21

Benet Academy boys lacrosse stays home to host the Naperville Central Redhawks in a match up of the local bird mascots. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Benedictine University on a scorching hot Saturday where the Redwings of Benet Academy face off vs. the Redhawks of Naperville Central

Early 1st quarter here and Central is down 2-0 but they are able to get on the board with a goal by Luke Goodfellow, Central trails 2-1

Benet decides that they would like to build on their lead, and they do, Brian Michalik (Mihallik) is able to glide across the net and scoop one in…Redwings lead 3-1

Moments later and Benet is on the attack again, Brendan Hall with some serious speed escapes his defender and skips in another goal. Redwings now lead 4-1

Still in the 1st quarter and the Redhawks are looking to stay in it, this goal by Michael Burke will certainly help, Central gets there 2nd goal and now trail by 3, it’s 5-2 Benet

2nd Quarter action and Michalik is at it again… check out this move and shot from 10 yards out… Michalik is able to find the net, which he does 5 times in this one to lead the way for the Redwings…this goal puts Benet up 9-2

Moments later Benet is still bringing it on the offensive end, Nicholas Lynch finds some room in front of the net and tosses in another goal for Benet. The Redwings now lead 10-2!

We’re into the 2nd half now and Central is fighting to put some points up onto the board, Michael Burke is able to find the back of the net again, Central trails 18-3

Moments later Central gets another one to go, check out this fade away shot from Alec Sall! Central still trailing however…19-4

Benet was just too good from start to finish in this one…Senior Robert Burjek gets a late Senior day goal to cap things off for the Redwings….23-6 is your final

