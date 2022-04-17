Boys Lacrosse Naperville Central vs. Benet Academy 04.11.22

Benet Academy boys lacrosse plays host to Naperville Central where the Redwings get the win over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have some boys lacrosse action as the 6-3 Benet Academy Redwings play host to the winless Naperville Central Redhawks.

First Quarter

Not even a minute in and Benet is off and running as Erik Lorenzl finds Cameron Randolph out in front for the easy opening goal.

Redwings already up by four as Lorenzl brings the ball from behind the net and bounces his shot past the Redhawk goalie.

All Benet as Charlie O’Grady passes out in front to Matthew Crerand who puts them up by seven.

Time winding down in the first quarter as Central’s Dean Scott has a shot that finds the back of the net. Hawks trail by seven going into the second.

Second Quarter

After winning the opening faceoff, Michael Frieri brings the ball in all alone and he caps it off with a goal.

Benet continuing to show their dominance as Thomas Tierney swings in a shot extending the lead to 12.

Joining in on the fun is another Thomas as Thomas Bartenhagen finds the back of the net. Redwings go into halftime with a 15-3 lead.

Third Quarter

Naperville Central starts off the third quarter strong as Michael Burke fakes out his defender and scores finally getting them back on the board.

However, Benet comes right back as Patrick Delaney finds Evan Stonis right in front of the net for the finish.

Last minute of the third quarter as Drew Knapp’s shot bounces in. 19-5 going into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Despite being down, Central never quit as Judd Chamberlain has a shot from distance that finds its way into the net.

Benjamin Alagna caps off the game with a steal and turns the error into a goal giving Benet Academy the 22-6 win over Naperville Central.

