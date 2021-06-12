Boys Lacrosse Glenbard West vs. Benet Academy 06.09.21

Benet Academy boys lacrosse has state title aspirations but has to first advance to the sectional final by way of beating Glenbard West. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

The Redwings are playing host to the Glenbard West Hilltoppers in a sectional semifinal matchup. Benet Head Coach Rich Moran recently named the ESCC Coach of the Year for a third time.

The Hilltoppers come out hot as Jake Smid sneaks one through the legs for the goal. Smid finishing with 3 tallies, but for now, it’s 1-0

Later in the first, some quick passing leads to a Ryan Park goal, giving Glenbard West a 2-0 advantage.

After a 3rd Hilltopper goal, Erik Lorenzl finds Nicholas Lynch near the goal to get Benet on the board.

Just 30 seconds later, Glenbard West answers with a goal from Aaron Piszczek off the pass by Will Sackett. It’s a 4-1 game.

Later on, Tanner Duvair finds Ryan Park near the net for another score, extending the Hilltopper lead to 5.

2 minutes later, Benet’s Christian McCuaig spins by a defender and sends a shot that bounces up and in the net. 6-2, 5 to go in the half

After another Redwing goal, McCuaig gets inside and finds Lynch for his 3rd goal of the game. Make it a 6-4 contest.

Benet carries that momentum into the second half as Brian Michalik sends a rocket into the left corner of the net to cut the lead to just one.

Just moments later, Carson Forney fights for the loose ball then takes it himself all the way to tie the game. 6-6 9:14 3rd

Once again, the Hilltoppers answered as Will Sackett gets by his defender and fires it past the goalie. 7-6 6:32 3rd.

Glenbard West scored another in the 3rd, then Jack Moellering sends a missile up high for another goal. 9-6 10:28 4th

Trying to mount another comeback, Brendan Wall scores from long range to cut the lead to 9-7 8:14 4th

With a minute to go, Brian Michalik fires one in but Benet Academy Boys Lacrosse’s Matt Dugan gets a stick on it and ends the threat. 9-7 1:00 4th

5 Seconds later, Michalik gets another chance but this one goes off the post and out of bounds and the Hilltoppers sense the victory.

Glenbard West is able to hang on to advance to the championship game against York on Friday.

