Boys Lacrosse Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 05.17.21

Naperville North student Ava Morse starts our night with the National Anthem. We’ve got two high powered boys lacrosse programs matching up as the Huskies of Naperville North play host to the Redwings of Benet Academy.

1st Quarter

Early in the 1st quarter, Benet gets the scoring started as Freshman Michael Frieri attacks the net and gets one to go, Benet up 1-0.

The Huskies would respond quickly, Junior Gavin Merriman comes from behind the net and tosses in a tough shot for the score, we’re tied at 1.

The Huskies, looking to build off of that goal are on the attack again and Captain Jacob Lubrant sneaks in a goal here. What a shot! The Huskies are up 2-1.

Still the opening quarter here and the Redwings show off some great passing on this fast break. Nicholas Lynch finds Erik Lorenzl for the score and Benet ties it up at 2.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter now and Erik Lorenzl is right back at it, here he’s able to skip in a goal across the turf, that puts the Redwings up 4-2.

This game is a back and forth battle, the Huskies respond immediately and score two quick goals, this one to tie it at 4 as Ryan Gilligan bounces one in, Harrison Muller with the nice assist.

3rd Quarter

3rd quarter now and after being down 7-5…the Huskies again fight back to tie it. Gavin Merriman goes back to a reliable shot that seems to work well for him! 7-7 game.

3rd quarter still and the Redwings look to break the tie, Christian McCuaig takes matters into his own hands and fires in the goal of the game, unbelievable bullseye from McCuaig as he hits the turf. Benet now leads 8-7.

Of course the Huskies would respond….this time it’s another Senior Captain, Collin Kaiser who dives towards the net and lands the tough shot. Huge play for the Huskies and we’re tied at 8!

4th Quarter

Halfway through the 4th quarter now, still 8-8. Benet Senior Captian Brian Michalik finds a low opening and takes advantage of it. The Redwings take the lead back and lead 9-8 with just minutes remaining.

Moments later, Senior Midfielder Brendan Wall takes it all the way around the net and tosses in an improbable shot from the side. This would be the goal that would finally cement the lead for the Redwings. A great matchup as expected, 10-8 Benet boys lacrosse takes the victory.