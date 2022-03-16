Boys Lacrosse Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 03.15.22

Dust off those Lacrosse sticks and shine those helmets, it’s time for the boys lacrosse season as Benet Academy and Naperville North face off in the first game of the year. These two faced off in 2021 where the Redwings won in a close 10-8 victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

It’s the Huskies getting aggressive right away. Gavin Merriman fights through the defense and puts that ball in for the first goal of the season. 1-0 dogs.

It’s now 3-0 North but Benet turns it on. Michael Frieri will do it all himself as he scores through traffic and gets his team on the board. Visitors trail 3-1.

Second Quarter

Another Frieri goal makes it 3-2 but it’s time for Tommy Bartenhagen to join the fun. A quick flick of the wrist does the trick to tie things up at three.

Now Bartenhagen looks to put the wings in front. He picks up the lose ball and puts it in to give Benet a 4-3 lead. Not a bad start for the freshman.

Huskies still keep the pace. Mattix Groves loses his balance but gets up and scores like it never happened. BA still holds a 5-4 lead.

With the break approaching Benet is not slowing down. Cam Randolph keeps his eye on the net and it works to perfection. 6-4 Wings heading into intermission.

Third Quarter

New half, same Benet, oh and same results. It’s also the Michael Frieri show remaining on your score list. Four goals on the game for the sophomore, it’s an 8-4 advantage for the Redwings.

Don’t count out North just yet. Jack Houck gets the Harry Muller pass and laser’s it past the goalie. It’s now a 8-5 deficit.

However every Husky swings equals a Benet result. Erik Lorenzl flings that ball in and that helps the Redwings get the job done as they close out the game on an 11-3 run.