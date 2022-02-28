Hockey D155 vs Warriors Hockey Club 02.27.22

We are back at the Edge Ice Arena for the sweet sixteen of the combined Blackhawk cup playoffs. Defending state champs Warriors Hockey Club is one of those still alive and continues to defend their state title. Their next opponent is District one fifty five team that has scored a combined fourteen goals in their last two games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Period

We start this contest five minutes in as Jacob Gustaitis’s long pass finds Matthew Dickinson who’s on a breakaway and shoots low glove side for the games opening goal.

Ryan Callahan finds Grady Blessing who’s first attempt is saved but gets up his own rebound and scores to make it 2-0 Green and Gold not even two minutes in.

Power play time for the Warriors as Callahan finds a wide-open Ian Alterkruse who snipes it in to make it 3-0.

Second Period

Predators look to generate some offense early in the next period but Joseph Korpalski’s shot is saved by the pad of Jack Poidomani who makes two amazing saves at the net to keep the opponent of the scoreboard.

Grady Blessing continues the attack on a breakaway but gets tripped up by Owen Martinez so the ref rewards a penalty shot. Time for the free shot as Blessing eyes the net, slows up, and scores between the legs of the goalie.

Now it’s time for the Green and Gold to show off their passing. Evan Ziegler feeds the puck to Ryan Burk who goes backdoor to Caden Cast and can easily tap in. 5-0 Hockey club heading into the third.

Third Period

Third period and the Warriors aren’t slowing down at all. Garrett Clamage gets in on the fun with a nasty slap shot that goes where momma hides the cookies.

Third period and the Warriors aren't slowing down at all. Garrett Clamage gets in on the fun with a nasty slap shot that goes where momma hides the cookies.

Warriors are on the penalty kill to finish off the game as Joseph Letto has a shot in front of the net but Poidomani shuts the door keeping the goose egg on the board. A 6-0 victory helps the Warriors advance to the quarterfinals.