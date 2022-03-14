Hockey Blackhawk Cup Final Wheaton West vs. Warriors Hockey Club 03.13.22

The Warriors Hockey Club takes on Wheaton West in the Blackhawk Cup Final where the Warriors win back to back State Titles. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We are down to the final two teams of the combined division of the Blackhawk Cup. After having to wait two years to defend their title, the Warriors Hockey Club comes into the game looking to go back to back. In the way of the Warriors is Wheaton West who is coming in off a thrilling 2-1 win over #1 seeded Prep.

First Period

We start this game 8 minutes in as Ryan Callahan skates in over the blue line and fires on net but his shot is soaked up by Joshua Nigrelli.

Two minutes later and its Wheaton West’s turn in the O zone as Logan Voress drops the puck back to Jacob Zima who snaps home the opening goal. 1-0 West.

Second Period

Second period now and the Warriors are on the penalty kill as Garrett Clamage chips the puck to him self and he is in on the breakaway as he shots five hole tying the game up at one.

A couple of minutes later Theo Wnek wins a faceoff for the Warriors. Picking the puck up from there is Grady Blessing who scores on the backhand.

Warriors looking for the third, as they have a two on one with Caden Cast going back door to Max Paukstis but his shot is saved by Nigrelli.

Under four to play in the second period as Mitch Stubben has a shot from the point that is saved by Jack Poidomani but Jacob Zima is there for the rebound making it a 2-2 game.

Not long after, West is right back on the offensive as Benjamin Eldersveld passes back post to Logan Voress who gives Wheaton West the 3-2 advantage.

However just a minute later Ryan Callahan picks the puck up in the neutral zone and he stick handles his way past three defenders and he finishes off the play by putting the puck into the back of the net. 3-3 going into the third.

Third Period

Third period now and Wheaton West has a power play as Logan Voress’s shot through traffic is saved by Poidomani.

West still on the attack as Nicholas Delaney stickhandles his way in front of net but Poidomani catches his shot. Score still tied at three.

Five minutes left in regulation time as Matt Dickinson throws a pass through the crease that finds Ryan Burk who banks the puck in off Nigrelli giving the Warriors a 4-3 lead.

Final seconds of the game as Eldersveld thinks he is in on net but a great back check by Devin Jaltuch breaks up the play and with that time expires. The Warriors Hockey Club defends their State Title and they win back to back Blackhawk Cups after taking down Wheaton West by a score of 4-3.

