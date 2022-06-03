Boys Lacrosse State Semifinals Lake Forest vs. Neuqua Valley 06.02.22

We are down to the final four teams for boys lacrosse. Lake Forest looks to return to the state finals after finishing in second place last year. Neuqua Valley finished in third place in 2019 and the Wildcats are looking to improve on that this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

We start this game six minutes in with Lake Forests Graham Garrigan who spins off his defender and shoots top corner giving the Scouts the lead.

Scouts still on the attack and its Brock Uihlein’s turn to spin around a defender and he finds the back of the net. 2-0 Lake Forest at the end of the 1st quarter.

Second Quarter

Second quarter now and the Wildcats start on the front foot as the Arimborgo brothers connect. Adam passes off to Andrew and the senior scores cutting the lead in half.

One minute to play in the half as Jake Milliman carries the ball in by himself and he fires bottom corner giving the Scouts a 4-1 lead going into halftime.

Third Quarter

Lake Forest opens up the 3rd quarter the same way they ended the 2nd. Michael Cassidy finds Patrick Lee open at the back and he swings in his shot. Scouts up by four.

Neuqua in need of a response as the Arimborgo brothers connect once again. This time its Andrew finding Adam for the goal. Wildcats trail 6-2.

However the team in blue comes right back down the field and Nick Winebrenner shoots from range beating Charlie Stemen in net.

Scouts not slowing down. A nice passing play eventually ends with Graham Garrigan shooting top shelf. Lake Forest leads 9-2 going into the 4th quarter.

Fourth Quarter

All Scouts in the second half of this game. Michael Cassidy centers his pass to Patrick Lee and he adds another goal to the scoreboard. Lake Forest now up 11-2.

Neuqua in desperate need of a goal. Reese Baron carries the ball out front from behind the net and he finishes off the wrap around play with a goal.

Despite the goal from Baron, Lake Forest proved to be too much to handle for Neuqua Valley and they take down the Wildcats by a score of 12-3. The Scouts return to the state final where they will play Loyola Academy.

