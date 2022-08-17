Boys Golf Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship 08.16.22

We continue our golf tour at Naperville Country club for the 20th Vern McGonagle Championships. Metea Valley comes in as defending champs but five of our other area teams would love to dethrone their chances. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 18

We begin on the 18th hole with Naperville Central’s Dan Rabinovich hitting his ball from the fairway and it takes long role on the green. Even with such a role Rabinovich is able to sink it in for a par and lead the Hawks with the best score of an 81.

Benet Academy’s Ryan Dannegger is able to get his ball out of the grass and it takes a nice stroll just close to the pin. He birdies it in from there.

Here’s Naperville North’s top golfer Freshman Daniel Chang putting some air on this ball and it lands his way to an 85.

Still on the 18th hole as Central gets some help from Matt Sims gets a nice approach shot that rolls on the green and he gets an 87.

Charlie Davenport from Benet has a long par attempt and it goes in after a good tap. Davenport scores an 83.

10th Hole

Here’s Kyle Bucher on the 10th hole looking to fill in some big shoes for the Mustangs, and despite not getting the favor he leads MV with a 78.

12th Hole

Another Redhawk helping his team out is James Cavanaugh who gets a par after missing the bridie and gets an 82. Second best score for Central.

No Salil Khanduja today for Waubonsie due to another tournament in Michigan so Chris Wagner steps in for the Warriors getting the par and the second best score on the day for WV.

17th Hole

Neuqua Valley’s Santosh Tota also gets in on the fun scoring an 82, three strokes behind team leader Vetri Anand.

8th Hole

However the top score overall on the day comes from BA's Ryan Dannegger who hits a short birdie and walks away with a 73. Although though it's Naperville Central taking home the McGonagle for the first time ever.