Boys Golf Naperville North vs Neuqua Valley 08.18.22

Let's go to the Bolingbrook Country Club for a boys golf DVC matchup. Naperville North gets set to compete in its second dual of the season, while Neuqua Valley looks to for a better performance after a fourth place finish in the McGonagle.

Hole 1

We begin on the very first hole with Husky Zach Wu looking to start his day on the right foot and he does so with a par.

Up next Santosh Tata from Neuqua is also looking to start off even and he does after a nice putt.

Hole 4

Here’s North’s Daniel Cheng taking a nice swing on hole number 4, and it lands perfectly on the green. Cheng putts it in for par.

Up next is Wildcat Parth Vora who tees off on the same hole and that ball lands so close to the pin. He sinks it in for par and scores a 40, Neuqua’s third best score on the day.

It’s Zach Wu’s turn for a par and it’s good. He knows he’s on camera, so he gives us an air fist bump.

Pars are fun but what about Birdies? That answer comes from Peter Christiansen getting the long birdie and North’s second best score with a 42.

Hole 9

Final hole on the day and it’s Tata again going for along birdie and he sinks it. That’s good enough for a score of 39.

Chang is North’s leading scorer on the day as this par helps helps lead the Huskies with the best score at 41.

Tata finished in a first place tie with Austin Olson golfing in the eight spot. Numbers don't matter for him as these performances by Neuqua help take the cake over North.