Boys Basketball Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 01.14.22

After a two-week hiatus Naperville Central is competing in its second contest since December 30th and their first conference game in nearly a month. They welcome the Metea Valley Mustangs, a team that is still looking for their first conference win of the season.

First Quarter

It’s a promising start for the visitors. Quentin Schroeder misses the three but Jahki Gray gets the rebound and then shoots the three-point basket to break an early tie and give his team a 7-4 lead.

Hawks take a 9-7 lead and now it’s time for the defense to step up. Here is Jonah Hinton stealing the pass and off he goes to the rim. There’s contact on the attempt but the bucket still finds a way to fall in. The free throw is good to make it a 12-7 Redhawk lead.

Here is Hinton again this time in the assist game. He passes the ball to James Jopes and hits the triple from the corner. Redhawks take a 19-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

Mustangs still show some fight. Jackson Corbett finds Gray again and with no hesitation nails the trifecta. Eighteen points for Gray.

Now the Central lead is 20-17 but here is James Jopes again. New spot same result a three point shot as he hushes the crowd and extends the lead to 23-17.

Redhawks keep their foot on the gas pedal as Hinton drives into the lane and gets the tough shot to fall with a hand in his face. Hinton drops twenty-four points on the night.

Just before the break number four tries the pull up shot that doesn’t fall but Simon Krugliakovas is in the right spot and hits the three. 36-30 home team heading into the half.

Third Quarter

Second half and it’s time for Matas Zilys to get involved as he pulls up and gets the bucket to fall with a friendly bounce. Hawks are now up by double digits 46-36.

Mustangs are still keeping fight despite a near disaster. Zac Steffgen gets the ball to Javion Grizzle and gets the three pointer to go. Metea now trails by single digits 46-39.

However every Mustang momentum resulted in a Redhawk response. Hinton finds Grady Copperkawa and of course it’s a three point shot. Copperkawa scores eleven in the contest.

Mantas Zylis ends the night scoring three of his fifteen points right from the wing. An explosive second half for the Hawks gives them an 81-55 win over Metea Valley.