Boys Gymnastics Naperville Central vs Naperville North 03.23.22

Boy’s gymnastics is here with Naperville North Celebrating senior night as the Huskies honor five seniors before facing Naperville Central on the mats. Fenton is also in attendance with five gymnasts ready for competition. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Floor Exercise

We begin with the floor exercise. Avi Sharon is back for another go around picking up where he left out. His skills lead him to a 9.30, which is the top score in any event.

Pommel Horse

Let’s go the Pommel Horse starting with Central’s Brady Bechtel. He swings his legs just enough to get the Hawks best finish on the event with a 7.30. Up next is Husky Jack Halama who just inches out Bechtel for the second best score overall with a 7.80. Avi Sharon comes in first.

Still Rings

Tim Engman returns to the Hawks nest and he begins with the Still Rings. After some concentration he ends his attempt with a twist and it does the trick getting a 7.60.

Vault

Here is Engman again this time on the vault. He does an insane round off into a back pike that results in a near collapse but still gets the Hawks top score with a 8.30. Avi Sharon’s performance on the vault shows why he’s the top all around. He puts on a round off back tuck and nails an 8.60.

Parallel Bars

Huskies also get some help from Matas Budreika on the parallel bars. He lands with a nice back tuck and gets a 7.70, third best score on the event.

Horizontal Bar

Jack Halama puts it away on the horizontal bar. After a couple of swings he hits the ground with the top finish at 7.60. All these routines help the Huskies seal the deal with one hundred thirty eight points.