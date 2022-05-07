Boys Gymnastics Lyons Township Sectional 05.05.22

The month of May is here which means the post season has arrived starting with the boys gymnastics sectionals at Lyons Township. Naperville North is one of nine teams in attendance as everyone is looking for top scores with state next weekend. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

High Bars

Let’s start with the high bars with Husky Jack Halama looking to swing his way to state. He changes directions during his attempt and after a few more swings he lands with a third place finish and that will send him to state in the high bar.

Parallel Bars

Time for teammate Avi Sharon to test out his grips on the parallel bars. The junior also punches his ticket to state after getting an 8.6. However LT’s Randy Yonan has just a little more juice to keep him on the bars, and he just lands with a score of nine and is the top all around.

Floor

Now to the floor with Sharon just warming up before turning on his moves on the blue mat. He scores an 8.8 just hits the top five mark for state. Matas Budreika also puts on a good showing for the floor. He doesn’t make state but ends his last attempt of the season with an 8.2

Vault

Jack Halama is going to state not just on the high bars but he’s also going on the vault as this round off into a back suke does the trick and oh yes we’re all excited.

Rings

We finish off on the rings no surprise it’s Sharon showing a full effort landing an 8.25. Sharon and Halama finish in a fourth place tie in the all around but it’s Lyon’s Township taking the cake with Naperville right behind them and Evanston in third. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!