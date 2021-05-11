Boys Gymnastics Hinsdale Central Sectional Meet 05.06.21

Boys Gymnastics holding a sectional meet at Hinsdale Central with Naperville Central and Naperville North in attendance, as well as a Benet Redwing. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

We start with Andrew Bajek, the Redhawk on the parallel bars. He hoists himself up to show off some strength with those pointed toes. While Bajek finishes outside the top 5, teammates Tim Froelich ends in a tie for fifth, earning him a trip to state.

Over to the vault with North’s Avi Sharon. He goes full speed down the runway and hurls himself over the vault. Sticks the landing, good for a 7.25 score. Sharon qualifies for state with a third place finish on rings.

We stick with the Huskies on the floor exercise now. Jack Halama A front punch, to a dive roll, ended with a cartwheel and look at those legs! Another powerful pass of a round off back handspring layout. The Huskie garners an 8.05 score.

The long Redwing, Will Kastelic producing a great floor routine with a round off back handspring one and a half full. Little later on, another back handspring full to push him to an 8.75 score. Kastelic qualifying for state on the vault and high bar.

Back with Sharon, the Huskie on the high bar. Charging up for the dismount… round and round he goes for the release…. Nicely done for the Huskie.

The all around champion of the night would belong to this guy right here….. Tegshmurun Jamiyankhuu. He won every individual event which helps push Niles West to the Sectional plaque. North winds up 4, Central in 5th.

