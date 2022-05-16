Boys Gymnastics Downers Grove North Sectional 05.07.22

The final 2022 boys gymnastics sectional is here with Downers Grove North acting as host on a Saturday afternoon. Naperville Central is one of the eight schools in attendance with three Redhawks competing in the All-Around.

Naperville Central

Let’s go through some of the top Naperville Central performances before expanding to the sectional as a whole. Senior Felix Decker competing well in the rings here. Several Redhawk team members stepping in throughout the meet to replace the injured Tim Engman.

Andrew Bajek with a well executed routine on the parallel bars. His score in the event is a 6.35, second best on the team behind Brady Bechtel. A clean run for the senior.

Another senior, Ryan Schaefer competing in the All-Around with a round off and landing on his vault. A score of 7.35 leads the Redhawks in the event and puts him in the top 20 overall.

Brady Bechtel, a sophomore competing with a sprained finger, but you would not know it watching this floor routine. A score of 8.25 leads the team and is the 9th best score in the event. A fantastic finish on the round off into the back handspring.

Andrew Bajek is tops on the team on the pommel horse, putting up the best score of his season in the event with a 6.65. That is the 12th best score in the sectional on the horse. Bajek also finishes in 11th place in the All-Around.

Ryan Schaefer also finishing on a high note with his floor exercise. The routine earns a 7.9 score from the judges, second best on the team and tied for 16th overall in the event. Schaefer ends his year in 14th place in the All-Around.

While no Central gymnasts will be heading to state, Brady Bechtel came the closest. This vault is good for a 7.05. The sophomore with the best finish on the team by taking 10th in the All-Around standings. Naperville Central finishing in 7th place in the team standings.

Parker Elisha

Now to the other top performances in the sectional. Sophomore Parker Elisha performing his floor routine for Downers Grove North here. He finishes in third in the floor, leading the Trojans in this event as well as the rings where he takes second and the vault, where he earns the top score. Elisha qualifies for state in the All-Around by taking third.

Dennis Sosnovyy

York is another school competing for the sectional crown. Junior Dennis Sosnovyy battling a knee injury but performing well. He gets an 8.2 on the high bar to take second, and a 7.9 in rings to take third, qualifying for state in both events.

Joseph Qualtier

Another Duke advancing to state in multiple events is Joseph Qualtier, who takes second place in the floor exercise and the vault, earning a score of 8.8 here. Teammate Nolan Fazzini finishes in 4th in the All-Around as well, winning the floor exercise.

Dylan Childs

Second place in the All-Around and heading to state is Andrew junior, Dylan Childs. The only event Childs does not make the podium is the parallel bars, where he finishes in 6th. Here you see his sectional championship performance in the rings, where he earns a score of 8.3.

Glenbard West

Glenbard West in the hunt for the team sectional title as well. Senior Will Lanciloti with an 8.2 on this parallel bars routine which is good for 5th place. He heads to state in this event and the floor. The Hilltoppers finish in third as a team.

Jake Mateja

Downers Grove North is the team sectional champion thanks to fantastic performances up and down the lineup. Freshman Jake Mateja wins the pommel horse and finishes in third on the high bar, ending the day with the 5th best All-Around score.

Vaden Srey

The All-Around champion is Glenbard East sophomore Vaden Srey. The sectional champ on the high bar and the parallel bars, as well as the pommel horse runner up and the third place finisher on the rings. A phenomenal performance all afternoon long from Srey. Congratulations to all the fantastic competitors and your 2022 boys gymnastics sectional champions, Downers Grove North.