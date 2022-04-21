Boys Gymnastics Conference Meet 04.20.22

Stevenson High School is the site of the 2022 boys gymnastics conference meet that features twelve teams including two of our area squads Naperville North and Central. With everyone looking for top scores before the postseason, Lake Park comes in as the defending champs and would love to take home another trophy. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Floor

Let’s start on the floor with North’s Avi Sharon pulling a round off back hand spring into a one and a half full. The he pulls the seal stretch into a handstand that gives puts him in a ninth place tie with Jack Halama at 8.6.

Pommel Horse

To the Pommel Horse where Wheaton Co-Op’s Jack Ongstand swings out his legs in full control and gets third place spot on the event.

Still Rings

We test out our muscles on the still rings. This time Husky Jack Halama uses his ability for a good score. His performance lands with a flat eight. Glenbard North’s best score come from Daniel Housour who gets in a third place with tie with Avi Sharon.

Vault

Sharon’s best score on the night comes from the vault as this back suke does the trick for an 8.9, good enough for a third place spot. Up next is Napeville Central’s Tim Engman who also pulls a suke but can’t quite stick the landing. Not to worry he gets a good score with an 8.2.

Parallel Bars

Brady Bechtel gives the Hawks some juice on the Parallel bars. After some good concentration he comes landing into your living room for a 7.4. Huskies get some some contribution from Matas Budreika by swinging into a tuck and a spot on seven. However Lake Park’s Karl Vachlin steals the show by hitting 9.80 which is the top score in any event and is your leading all around.

Horizontal Bars

Jack Halama puts on a performance with the Horizontal Bars by putting on the go around for the Huskies with an 8.2. However at the end of the night and for a second straight season Lake Park takes home the crown. Up next is postseason with sectionals just two weeks away.