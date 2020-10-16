Boys Golf Wheaton North 2A Sectional 10.15.20

Benet Academy Boys Golf travels to St. Andrews for the Wheaton North IHSA Sectional meet and leave with a fourth place finish.

Benet Academy Boys Golf

The Benet Boys golf team is back at St. Andrews for their final outing of the year. With no state final, this sectional serves as the end of postseason play for all teams involved.

With the groups teeing off on the back 9, Jack DiTrani started the day with an impressive putt to set up a tap-in on the 10th hole. Jack shot a 78 for the day.

Fenwick’s Jake Owens also found success with on the 10th hole with this par putt. Owens finished with an 80.

Over on 15, fellow friar teammate Jack Wiktor drops this shot within feet of the flag. Wiktor shot a 77, good for 7th overall

Back with Jack DiTrani again with no tap in needed. DiTrani was the low scorer for Benet on the day and finished tied for 9th overall.

On hole three, this is Zach Mulhearn with a beautiful shot dropping right next to the flag. Zach would sink the following putt for birdie and finish with a 76, leading St. Francis.

On the sixth hole, Ryan Dannegger is putting for birdie from the edge of the green and it stops just short. Dannegger would tap in a shoot an 82.

On the final hole of the day, this is Quinn Shanley making good on his final putt of his school career and signaling the end of an unforgettable season.

