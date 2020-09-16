Boys Golf Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 9.15.20

Neuqua Valley aims to stay perfect in DVC play, carrying a 4-0 record into a tough matchup with Waubonsie Valley at Bolingbrook Country Club.

Neuqua Valley Boys Golf Undefeated

Today’s forecast at the Bolingbrook Country Club is clear skies, no rain but a 100% chance of rivals. Waubonsie Valley comes in after a third place finish in the Benet Academy Boys Golf Quad taking on Neuqua who’s bringing the thunder with a 3-0 DVC record.

On the first hole as Neuqua’s Alec Cross gets things started with a birdie. That will get his twitter followers excited after starting off one under.

His teammate Ryan Coan gets enough juice on that ball straight to the green. He sinks the par from there.

Calvin Steger hitting his ball from the sand. That’s no problem as he chips it on to the green. He pars from there finishing with a 40 on the day.

Fourth Hole

To the 4th hole as Waubonsie’s Salil Khanduja gets a nice drive on to the green. He misses the birdie putt but no worries he gets the par.

Alec Cross is having a day. Birdie on the first hole, a par on the 4th hole. He is really feeling it today.

Seventh Hole

To the 7th hole and Coan just… and I mean just misses the bride. Spoiler alert he hits the par and finishes his day with a score of 38.

Meanwhile, Khanduja sinks this long par leading the Warriors with a score of 39 on the day.

Neuqua also getting some excitement from Noah Martin sinking the long par to end his day finishing in a 3rd place tie with Calvin Steger with a score of 40.

Warriors are making some noise late as Nolan Schwieger gets a nice approach shot to the green. He sinks the par putt finishies with a 43.

Ninth Hole

Waubonsie’s Alex Wiley has a twisting par attempt… and drains it, finishing in 2nd with a score 41 and I’d say he’s pretty pumped up about that finish.

However it was Neuqua’s Alec Cross who leads the charge. He misses the birdie, but that doesn’t stop him from a 36 score on the day. Wildcats take the War of 204 matchup 154-167.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly Page!