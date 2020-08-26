Boys Golf Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 08.25.20

The Dupage Valley Conference boys golf season tees off on another very warm afternoon. Naperville Central hosting Waubonsie Valley one day after the Redhawks knocked off Wheaton North in a dual meet. The two teams finished 4th and 5th at last week’s McGonagle Memorial.

1st Hole

The second group of four is out on the first hole. Central’s Harvey Wang with a fantastic putt from about 30 feet. He ends his round with a 41 after the par save.

Same group and Andrew Maul takes advantage of his strong 2nd shot from the fairway. Always nice to start a round with a birdie.

3rd Hole

Andrew Maul again getting a lot of distance from his fairway wedges as he once again puts himself in a great spot for another birdie. Maul shoots a one under 35 on the day, the top score for either team.

Still on the third hole and Jack Busch looks to get out of the greenside bunker. You can’t do it much better than that, nearly holing out. Busch with a one over 37 thanks to shots like that.

4th Hole

Despite playing in the fourth group, Nolan Schweiger comes up big for Waubonsie Valley with a team best score of 38. He finds the green with his tee shot on hole number four en route to a par.

Still on four, Redhawk Ben Anderson with a par putt from just beyond ten feet. Anderson with a score of 41 on the afternoon.

7th Hole

Brian Izzo struggled with his putting at times in this match, but he did have several excellent chips onto the green, here’s another one on home number seven.

Still on 7 and freshman Salil Khanduja continues to be one of the top Waubonsie Valley golfers despite his youth, he rolls in a nice par save en route to a round of 39.

8th Hole

Kenton Esch on the par 3 eighth hole, the Warrior comes inches away from holing out for birdie. He will be able to tap in for par from there and finish with a 39 as well.

Still on eight, WV’s Lalith Vattyam pumped up to knock down this par putt. He rounds out the top four Warriors with a 41. But Naperville Central picks up with win by three strokes 154-157.