Boys Golf Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 08.17.22

Naperville Central boys golf faces Waubonsie Valley at Naperbrook Golf Course where the Redhawks come out victorious. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got Naperville Central boys golf and Waubonsie Valley meeting up at Naperbrook Golf Course for the DVC opener. Redhawks look to continue their hot start after winning the McGonagle.

Hole 2

Starting on the second hole with Redhawk Erik Lenz who is fully concentrated and then drives his ball that approaches the green. Lenz pars it in from there.

Up next is Kyle Closset who is in the same position as Lenz who also gets a nice shot that lands on the green. Closset scores a 36 on the day.

Here’s Waubonsie’s Charlie Liu in line for a long birdie, but it just misses the hole. He still manages to par it in.

Hole 4

To the fourth hole and here is Lenz again this time hitting out of the bunker. It pays off with a nice roll on the green and he sinks another par. Lenz scores a 42.

Here we have Warrior Eshaan Punwani who’s looking to put in a birdie, but he just comes up short so he’ll par it in.

Redhawk James Cavanagh isn’t quite on the green but this nice chip does the job and just misses the hole by a few inches.

Hole 9

To hole number nine and Cavanagh redeems himself with a nice drive from the fairway onto the green. Cavanagh hits the par and leads Central with a 35.

The leading scorer for the Warriors is Eshaan Punwani who is able to get out of a sticky situation hitting the ball onto the green. He putts it in and finishes his day with a 39, but it isn’t enough as Central comes out victorious.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!