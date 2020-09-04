Boys Golf Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 9.2.20

Bring out your golf bags and clubs it’s time for a boys golf DVC matchup at Orchard Valley Golf Course. Waubonsie Valley is coming a conference win over Dekalb while Metea Valley is also coming off a win over St. Charles North.

Boys Golf Battle

On the first hole Metea’s Arjun Vyas starts his day on the right foot sinking the par putt after a nice drive to the green.

His teammate, Aman Shah, just misses the birdie putt but finishes the hole with a par. Not a bad way to start a 2-over day.

On the 2nd hole now, Vyas gets on the dance floor thanks to a nice chip from the front of the green. Pars the hole and also finishes 2-over.

Waubonsie’s Alex Wiley prepares to lift off on the par three… and he spins it beautifully in the center of the green. 3rd best Warrior with a 41.

Metea’s Johnny Kerns also hitting the ball… and spinning the ball, settles nicely behind the cup – he converts the par.

Barn burner Late

To the 6th hole and there is Kenton Esch. Waubonsie’s top player seeks the front of the green and puts it close… and how about the birdie put to follow it up? Boom.

On the 9th hole, Esch ends his day on a high note with a looong par to lead the Warriors with a 37.

However it is the Mustangs that take the cake in this one as Shah hits the long par to end his day. Metea takes a close one 156-160.

Check out the Naperville Sports Weekly page for additional content