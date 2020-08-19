Girls Golf Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship 8.18.20

All six of our area schools present to kick off the fall sports season at the Girls Golf Vern McGonagle Memorial tournament, hosted by Naperville Country Club.

First two holes

Teeing off on the second hole… where we find Benet’s Reagan Rodenbostel lifting off – pounds it down the fairway en route to a team-best round of 84.

Next is North’s Emma Kirvan, who also finds little trouble on the tee.

Reversing back to the first green, Benet’s Grace George with a nice save from off the fairway. She shoots an 89 on the day.

Another Redwing taking aim at the flag… Abby Doyle sticks it close, she rounds out Benet’s top 3 with a 92.

First look at a Central golfer – this is Aparna Ramskrishnan. She perfectly pops it on the putts surface… and lets gravity do the rest. Nearly putting it in… she taps in for birdie.

Mid Round

Next to the par five fifth hole. North’s Kirvan staring down the barrel of the 500-plus yard hole. She uses the slope to perfection to get some extra run – third best round of the day – finishing with an 80.

Heading to the fourth green, North’s Cecilia Lei with the great touch around the green… puts it close to the cup. Turns in a 94.

Time for the valley schools to make an appearance. Neuqua’s Sarah Zheng is cruising after a 4 over opening nine… and she pars the fourth thanks to this approach.

Waubonsie’s number one, Grace Angelides is enjoying a beach day… and gets to admire the out as well en route to an even 100 day.

Her teammate, Kelly Cong, with the best mark of any Warrior golfer… a 94.

And then how about Metea’s low scorer, Meadow Rolence, scratching down a 90 thanks to tee shots like this one.

Girls Golf Winner: Sarah Zheng

Skipping ahead to the ninth, Zheng is way out in front of the field… and the gap only grows. The tee shot finds the middle of the fairway on the 300 yard par four. The chip… gives her a shot at a birdie. And the Wildcat doesn’t miss. She turns in a 3 over 75. Neuqua runs away with it by 28 strokes over Naperville North.

