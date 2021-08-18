Boys Golf Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship 8.17.21

Vern McGonagle Memorial Championship enters its 19th year, as our six area schools battle at Naperville Country Club.

We’re at Naperville Country Club for the 19th Vern McGonagle Memorial. All of our area teams are in attendance including defending champs Neuqua Valley. Let’s tee off, swing away we are under way for the fall sports season.

It’s a shotgun start so we are on the 16th hole. Naperville Central’s Harvey Wang who just misses the birdie but not to worry he goes on to par from there leading the Hawks with a score of 83 on the day. Let’s go to Benet’s Jack Ditrani who is attempting a long birdie and it’s good. Not a bad way of performing in the memorial.

Let’s go to hole 18 with Waubonsie Valley’s Salil Khanduja who puts some air on that ball and it rolls right into your picture just shy of the hole. His attempt results in a par. Metea Valley’s Kyle Butcher also gives his ball a nice drive to the green that lands in your living room. He pars from there finishing with a score of 80.

To the 8th hole and here is Metea’s Aman Shah who puts firepower on his swing and that ball lands right on the green. Shah goes on to par scoring a 79 on the day. Naperville North’s best golfer on the day is Jackson Ciganek who sinks a nice par leading the Huskies with an 88 and receiving fist bumps from the Marshall. Benet’s Ryan Farago chips this ball on the green looking for the birdie but it just misses. He sinks the par later on finishing with BA’s second best score at 81.

To hole and here is Khanduja again sinking the par and finishes with the best score on the day with a 72. Neuqua’s Alec Cross is back in a hole but he finds a way to put that ball in the right position. Cross gets a par and scores Neuqua’s second best on the day with an 84.

Let’s go back to the 9th hole with Benet’s Jack Ditrani and he is back to his birdie ways sinking birdie number 2 and he felt good about that one. He leads Benet with an 80 but overall it’s Metea Valley capturing the McGonagle for the first time in program history.

