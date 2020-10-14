Boys Golf Oswego 3A Sectional 10.13.20

The boys golf season wraps up at Blackberry Oaks as Oswego hosts one of four class 3A sectionals. Aman Shah from Metea Valley competing as an individual along with Kenton Esch and Salil Khanduja from Waubonsie Valley. Neuqua Valley and regional champs Naperville Central competing as full teams.

4th Hole

To the 4th hole, a very challenging par 3 on a windy day especially due to the water hazard in front of the green. Neuqua Valley’s Calvin Steger taps in here for bogey. He and teammate Mason Dentzman both in the top 30 overall after shooting an 82 and 83 respectively.

8th Hole

8th hole and Hinsdale Central another team with sectional title aspirations. Peter Sakkos with a long putt that somehow doesn’t fall. He can’t believe it but his strong round of 77 helps the Red Devils to a 2nd place team finish.

Still on 8 and Naperville Central’s hero from last week Brian Izzo gets this lengthy par putt to fall. An 85 for Izzo is tied for best on the team.

Same hole and Aman Shah makes this short putt to stay near the leaders. A +1 on the front nine has the Mustang in the top five.

The individual regional champion Salil Khanduja playing with a lot of poise in the post season. He drives the green on 8 and goes on to make par. The freshman ends up in the top 15 after a round of 78.

Back to the 4th hole and Alec Cross with one of the best tee shots on the hole we’d see all day. You can see that wind gusting but Cross gives himself a great chance about 20 feet from the hole. He goes on to make par, leading the Wildcats with a round of 76. The DVC champions end their season with a 4th place team finish.

Andrew Maul in the sand on 8th hole, a really nice bunker shot to set himself up for par. Maul with an 86 as Naperville Central ends its 2020 season with a team score of 344.

18th Hole

Over to 18 and Kenton Esch did not have his best round on this day, shooting a 93. But the longtime varsity golfer did have a strong junior season overall.

Also on 18, Jack Busch from Naperville Central with an outstanding fairway shot over the trees within ten feet of the flagstick. The senior ends his Redhawk career with an 85, tied with Brian Izzo for the team lead.

Geneva is another team in the hunt for a team title. Carter Williams with a great chip just off the fringe on 18. He leads the Vikings with a 75 as Geneva finishes two back of Hinsdale Central for 3rd place.

Tyler Schenk from Downers Grove North was the co-leader at the turn, but he ends his day with a 75 which is tied for 4th place overall.

The Oswego sectional golf individual champion also comes from the overall team champion. John Wild of Glenbard West shows off his elite putting ability here on the 4th hole. He shoots a 73 and holds off teammates Grant Roscsich and Caden Pierce as the Hilltoppers shoot a very impressive team score of 300.

Aman Shah putting for par and a 73 of his own on the 18th hole but he leaves it just a bit short. Nonetheless a 74 and a third place finish still a great way to end his season. No state meet this year but all things considered, a great season of high school boys golf.

Full results from Oswego Sectional golf can be found HERE.

