Boys Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 09.01.21

Neuqua Valley boys golf takes on rival Waubonsie Valley at Springbook where the Wildcats squeak by the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

There’s never an easy matchup when boys golf teams in the DuPage Valley Conference square off. Although Neuqua Valley boys golf looks pretty loose for this head to head clash with Waubonsie Valley at Springbrook Golf Course.

1st Hole

On the first hole Kenton Esch with a chip from about 100 yards off the green. The senior places it well as it settles just beyond ten feet from the pin. Esch starts the day with a par and ends his round with a score of 40.

Sophomore Salil Khanduja, one of the rising stars in the area with a great chip of his own. A pair of pars for the Warriors on the first hole. Khanduja finishes with a one over par round of 37.

Sticking with the first hole and Alec Cross with a fantastic chip from the fringe. He nearly sinks it for birdie, but is able to set up the easy tap in for par. Just the start of a big day for the Wildcat senior.

Another strong effort from just off the fringe comes via Waubonsie’s Caiden Atwater. The chip stops just short, leaving a tap in for par.

Wrapping up the first hole is Calvin Steger, who has a tough chip for his second shot. But it doesn’t get too much better than this one. Noah Martin admiring the shot with his scope. The Neuqua junior goes on to make par as part of his round of 42.

4th Hole

Over to the 4th hole and Parth Vora is able to drive over the water on to the green on the par 3. Vora with a solid round of 40 including birdies on the 5th and 8th holes.

Waubonsie’s Neil Gupta chipping from the sand off the 4th hole green. A good shot from the sand for the senior.

Noah Martin from a similar spot, but his shot is even closer, hitting the pin and settling inches away from a birdie. Even Waubonsie coach Eric Flodberg is impressed.

Charlie Liu from Waubonsie looking for birdie on four after a great tee shot. The greens were very slow on the day as you can see. Liu leaves it a little short and taps in for par.

Another good tee shot on the 4th hole here as Richie Mattia finds the green. That sets up a par for Mattia and a round of 41.

7th Hole

The 7th hole giving plenty of people trouble thanks to the slow greens. But Mason Dentzman reads this par shot well and gets the putt to go.

9th Hole

Vetri Anand chipping off the green for Neuqua on the 9th hole. He pops up the shot and gets it to stop within a foot of the cup. A par on the hole and a 40 on the day for the sophomore.

Caiden Atwater leading the way for Waubonsie Valley. He nearly chips in for a third time today, setting up another par. The senior leads the way for WV with an even par round of 36.

Noah Martin also feeling good about the short game with this fringe chip. The ball rolls just wide as the senior earns a one over 37.

Alec Cross is the tops on the day with a one under round of 35. Two eagles on the 5th and 8th holes make for a very memorable round and helps Neuqua Valley to a narrow two stroke victory 152-154.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!