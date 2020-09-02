Boys Golf Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 09.01.20

A water logged afternoon at Naperbrook Golf Course pairs DVC rivals Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central. The Wildcats edged the Redhawks by a single stroke to win the Bob Sterr tournament to begin the season last month.

4th Hole

Jack Busch from Naperville Central looking to save par from just under ten feet away. He gets it to go and finishes his round with a score of 39.

Mason Dentzman near the fringe on four, looking to get it close to set up his par putt. Is this close enough? A brilliant birdie from over 50 feet out as Detzman puts up an even par 36 on the day.

Still on the par 3 fourth, Richie Mattia with a good sand shot to set up this par attempt, he gets the lengthy putt to go as well. That one goes out to all the fans watching at home. Mattia with a round of 37.

7th Hole

Moving over to the 7th hole which is a par five. Brian Izzo from Naperville Central keeping the Redhawks close with this putt. Izzo puts up a 39 after paring the hole.

One of the top shots of the day is from Neuqua sophomore Gus Herzberg, his third shot on 7 settles down about a foot from the pin. He goes on to tap in for birdie en route to a score of 36.

Andrew Maul from Central with an adventurous trip to the 7th hole, but he finishes on a high note with a great putt from 15 feet to stay near the top of the leaderboard.

9th Hole

On to the final hole and every stroke counts, Cooper Andrews earns a spot in the top four Redhawks with a par and a round of 38.

Noah Martin sinks this birdie on nine after a great fairway shot. A strong round of 38 but his score is not in the top four Wildcats.

Harvey Wang putting from the fringe. The rainfall provided slower greens throughout the day and Wang takes advantage with another fantastic putt. A great finish to a round of 35.

Andrew Maul follows suit with another lengthy putt. He’s feeling good after his round 35 is tied for the best on the day along with Harvey Wang.

But just like at the Bob Sterr, Neuqua Valley is just one shot ahead. Alec Cross with a birdie to end his day and a score of 37 to clinch the one stroke victory 146-147. NV stays perfect in DVC play. Another classic in the books for the Neuqua-Central golf rivalry.

