Boys Golf Neuqua Valley vs Metea Valley 08.31.21

Metea Valley boys golf faces Neuqua Valley at Orchard Valley Golf Course where the Mustangs take the victory over the Wildcats.

The geese are out on the golf course so that means it’s a great day for the Neuqua Valley boys golf team to travel to Orchard Valley Golf Course to take on the Mustangs of Metea.

2nd Hole

We start off on hole two as Metea’s Aman Shah places the ball just a couple feet from the flag. He goes on for par on the hole.

Staying on two we have Neuqua’s Mason Dentzman who hits a decent chip shot that gets him in position for par. He finishes the night with a 40.

4th Hole

Moving onto hole four as we visit Shah again who gets himself out of a tricky situation to save par on the hole.

Still on four but in the second group as Johnny Kerns’s shot from the edge of the green just barely misses the hole. He would still end up with a par.

6th Hole

Onto hole six as MV’s Arjun Vyas has himself down below the hill and he hits a beautiful chip that sets him up for the putt and for par.

Sticking with the Mustangs and speaking of a tricky situation, check out this chip out of the sand trap from Aman Shah. He finishes the match with a score of 37.

We stay on six as MV’s Kerns hits another nice shot that sets him up perfectly for par. He finishes his game with a 37.

Hole six was a good hole for a lot of these guys and its Kyle Bucher’s turn to hit a good shot towards the pin who also gets par. He finishes the night with 40.

Continuing on hole 6 its Richie Mattia’s turn to hit a solid putt towards the pin. He finishes the night with a score of 43.

9th Hole

We end on our best golfer in Vyas who finishes the night with this nice approach shot that allows him to putt in for par and finish the match with 35, one under the course’s 36 par.

In the end Metea would end up beating Neuqua by 15 strokes and a final score of 149 to 164.

