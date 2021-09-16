Boys Golf Naperville North vs Waubonsie Valley 09.14.2021

Waubonsie Valley boys golf battles it out with Naperville North at Springbrook Golf Course where Warriors edge out the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley boys golf meeting up on the links at Springbrook Golf Course. The Warriors come in off a third place finish in the Benet Academy quad while the Huskies are in search for conference win number 2.

1st Hole

To hole number 1 with Warrior Kenton Esch in line for a long par putt that he sinks easily to start his day even.

His teammate Neil Gupta gets a nice chip that almost hits the hole, but he sinks the par finishing with a 38 on the day.

North’s AJ Southern also starts his day with his eyes on the hole and his ball goes in. Good start for the Huskie.

4th Hole

Hole 4 and here is WV’s Salil Khanduja who rips right on to the green. Few attempts later, he sinks the short par after missing the birdie.

Kenton Esch also gets a nice drive to the Green. He finishes his day with a score of 40, the third best for the Warriors.

7th Hole

Hole number 7 and here is Jackson Ciganek ripping it right on to the dance floor. He finishes with the third best score for North with a 40.

AJ Southern is the Huskie leading scorer on the day with a 39 after this nice long drive that lands on the green.

9th Hole

9th and final hole and the Huskies also get some help from Evan Straka. He scores a 44 on the day, which turns out to be North’s 4th best score.

Warriors also get help from Caiden Atwater who sinks this par putt finishing with a 41.

The best score on the day came from Salil Khanduja and that’s no surprise. He scores a 37 and that helps the Warriors get past Naperville North 156-166.

